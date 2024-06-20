Kano state government has reacted to the court judgement that sacked the 16th Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

Speaking on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, said Sanusi was not sacked according to the court's ruling

Dederi's statement came after Governor Yusuf ordered the state commissioner of police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from his mini palace for demolition of the building

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has said the ruling delivered by a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman earlier on Thursday, June 20, showed that Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II is still the Emir of Kano.

Emirs Ado Bayero, Sanusi and the governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf. Photo credit: Ado Bayero, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Kano govt explains why Sanusi remains Emir

Recall that the federal high court in Kano on Thursday, voided the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 that reinstated Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the court then voided all actions taken after the passing of the law, including the sacking of Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In a swift reaction, the Kano state government insisted that Sanusi II remains the Emir of Kano.

Kano govt orders Bayero's removal from palace

As reported by Daily Trust, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, gave the order during a press conference held at the Government House Thursday evening.

Dederi said Bayero should be removed from the government property where he is trespassing as government has already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect, Vanguard reported.

He explained thus:

“Today 20th June, 2024, the Federal High Court No. 1, Kano had passed its ruling in respect of the case before it. I have the honor, on behalf of His Excellency Gov. Abba K. Yusuf and the Kano State Government, to address you once again over the lingering litigation arising from the abolishing of the Five emirates and deposition of the former emirs. (including the deposed emir of 8 metropolitan local governments). The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally. reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm. This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter.

“Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court. By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano.

“The judge also granted our application for the stay of proceedings until the Court of Appeal deals with the appeal before it on jurisdiction. Happily, the signing of the law and the reinstatement of His Highness, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II were done on 23rd May, 2024 before the emergence of the Interim Order which was served on us on Monday 27th May, 2024.”

Sanusi’s son shares cryptic post as court sacks father

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the 16th emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, reacted as a Federal High Court, Kano division nullified the reinstatement of his father.

The Kano prince shared a post on his X page, thanking Allah for the development.

Ashraf prayed that Allah would protect everyone from jealousy and envy. He accompanied his cryptic post with pictures of his father, Sanusi II and the governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng