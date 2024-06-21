Kano royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero has taken a new turn as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf allegedly mobilises to demolish the latter's palace

The trending video of alleged mobilised bulldozers and excavators heading to the mini-palace in Nasarawa has been generating reactions from Nigerians

Governor Yusuf's order to demolish the mini palace came hours after the federal high court in Kano declared the deposition of Bayero as null and void

Kano - Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video alleging that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano government has started mobilising bulldozers and excavators to demolish the Nasarawa mini palace housing the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Recall that the state's attorney general and commissioner for justice, Haruna Dederi, announced that the Government has concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property, including the dilapidated wall fence, with immediate effect.

Kano government speaks after court favoured Bayero

Dederi made the statement at a press conference in the state capital on Thursday evening, June 20.

The commissioner's press conference came hours after the federal high court in the state voided all the actions of Governor Yusuf following the enactment of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

However, the court did not invalidate the law but noted that the governor disobeyed a court injunction by deposing Bayero and reinstalling Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of the Kano Emirate.

How Nigerians react to Yusuf's demolition plan

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the trending video to express their reactions to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Ogbeni Abbey commented:

"That palace is a piece of history itself and should be protected. The state government should not be destroying historical artefacts and monuments accumulated over the years merely for political reasons."

Opeoluwa wrote:

"The police should be Mobilized to Nassarwa Palace to forestall the breakdown of law and order. Nigeria is not a banana republic."

Osquare reacted:

"Not the real Makosa music is about to start. Abi court will stop the Kano govt from demolishing the palace for renovation again. Nigeria is a country where you match madness with madness."

Hassan tweeted:

"This thing is becoming child’s play. Governor Abba is making a big mistake."

Kamal Dansadau said:

"Alhamdulillah, better for the people of Kano; Abba has woken up from sleep."

