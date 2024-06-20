The federal high court in Kano has voided the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 that reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the court then voided all actions taken after the passing of the law, including the sacking of Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II

However, the court ordered all parties in the matter to maintain the status quo pending the decision of the court of appeal

Kano - A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified Muhammadu Sanusi II's reappointment as the 16th Emir of Kano. The presiding Judge, Justice Abdullahi Liman, declared all actions carried out following the passage of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 null and void.

However, Justice Liman had ordered that parties maintain the status quo.

Court reinstated deposed Aminu Ado Bayero in Kano Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Court grants stay of execution on Kano judgment

According to Daily Trust, the court also granted the respondents' application for a stay of proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the case at the Court of Appeal and transferred the case to Federal High Court 3.

The Kano Assembly repealed the law, after which Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf implemented it by dethroning Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

Governor Yusuf also reversed the creation of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye, and Gaya, sacking the Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Given this law, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, deposed by Ganduje in 2020, was reappointed and reinstated by the governor.

Who challenged the reinstatement of Sanusi?

According to The Punch, a kingmaker in the Kano Emirate, Sarkin Dawaki Babba Aminu Babba Danagundi, challenged the establishment of the new Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 and, through his lawyer Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) asked the court to declare it null and void.

In his ruling, Justice Liman held that the defendants were aware of the interim order granted by the court but chose to ignore it and went ahead with the implementation of the law.

The judge held that he would assume his coercive powers to enforce compliance with his order.

However, the judge transferred the case to Justice Simon Amobeda for continuation in view of his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

Tinubu urged to avoid Kano politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been urged to refrain from interfering in Kano politics because doing so could ruin his presidency.

Buba Galadima, an elder statesman, advised the president, adding that actors don't usually agree on issues regarding Kano politics.

Galadima's statement came days after NNPP national leader Rabiu Kwankwaso accused the federal government of listening to Kano enemies on the rift between dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi.

Source: Legit.ng