President Bola Tinubu has renamed the M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after renowned novelist Chinua Achebe

The president announced the development during the commissioning of the Road in Abuja on Saturday, June 8

This came days after President Tinubu renamed the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja after the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved naming the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District, Abuja, after the renowned novelist Chinua Achebe.

The President stated this during his address at the inauguration of the road in Abuja on Saturday, June 8.

Tinubu named Abuja expressway after Achebe Photo Credit: @abdullahayofel, @AfricanHub_, @animolenikun

This was contained in a post by Special Assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Olusegun Dada.

He wrote: "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Commissions the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District of Abuja. Names road after Nigerian Novelist and Poet, late Professor Chinua Achebe."

See the video of the commissioning here:

Tinubu renamed Abuja expressway after Soyinka

This is coming days after President Tinubu named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) after the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu'ss special adviser on information and strategy, tweeted about the development on Tuesday, June 4.

The presidential aide stated that the president's action followed the recommendation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.

Why Soyinka knocked Peter Obi

The honour came days after the playwright and poet knocked out Tinubu's opponent in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.

In May, Soyinka said Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the presidential election, was unfit to become Nigeria's president.

He cited the conduct of his supporters, popularly known as""Obidients"" during the poll.

According to The Punch, Soyinka noted that Obi's failure to control his supporters, who attacked anyone who opposed his presidential ambition, was a sign that the former governor of Anambra was not fit to become president.

