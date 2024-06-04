After Knocking Peter Obi, Tinubu Honours Wole Soyinka, Gives Reason
- President Bola Tinubu has honoured the first Nobel prize winner in Africa, Professor Wole Soyinka, as he named Abuja expressway after him
- The presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, June 4, disclosed that Tinubu had renamed the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) after Soyinka
- This came barely two weeks after Soyinka said Tinubu's opponent in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, was not fit to be president, citing the conduct of his supporters
President Bola Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) after the first Nobel Laureate in Africa, Professor Wole Soyinka.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Tuesday, June 4, stating that the president's action came after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recommendation.
Why Soyinka knocks Peter Obi
This came days after the playwright and poet knocked out President Tinubu's opponent in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.
In May, Soyinka said Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the presidential election, was unfit to become Nigeria's president, citing the conduct of his supporters, popularly known as "Obidients," during the poll.
According to The Punch, Soyinka noted that Obi's failure to control his supporters, who attacked anyone who opposed his presidential ambition, was a pointer that the former governor of Anambra was not fit to become president.
The professor alleged that Obi encouraged his supporters to attack him and others who share opposition views on social media.
Why Tinubu honours Soyinka
After his comment, Obi's supporters descended on the octogenarian, and Peter Obi kept mute about the development.
Barely two weeks later, President Bola Tinubu announced the renaming of the Abuja expressway after the literary giant in a statement by his spokesperson.
Onanuga's statement reads in part:
"In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize. He said Soyinka has brought honour and fame to Nigeria."
See Onanuga's statement here:
