Wole Soyinka, the Nobel prize winner, has disclosed the intention of reapplying for his permanent residence green card in the US

The playwright maintained that the decision followed the conviction of the former US president, Donald Trump, on Thursday, May 30

Trump was convicted on Thursday for 34 counts of charges bordering on falsifying business records

The Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed the possibility of him reapplying for the restoration of his permanent residency in the United States after Donald Trump, the former president of the US, was convicted.

The former president of the US was convicted on Thursday, May 30, on each of the 34 charges bordering on the falsification of business records to hide a payment meant to seal the mouth of the adult movie star, Stormy Daniels.

Soyinka comments on Donald Trump's conviction, hints on reapplying for his US green card

Source: Twitter

In 2016, Wole Soyinka promised to destroy his US green card should Donald Trump win the US presidential election.

Why Soyinka destroyed his US green card

The literary giant later confirmed that he destroyed his green card after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and became the 45th president of the United States of America.

Trump lost his re-election in 2020 and was defeated by Joe Biden. The former president had since faced legal battles and was convicted for some of them on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the playwright responded to the development and disclosed that he may reapply for his green card because of the initial attention it received.

The statement partly read:

“Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly.”

The Nobel Laureate further described the judgment on Trump as a “daybreak on a new democratic promise”. He added that such was a “clear warning” that the “clamour for equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.”

