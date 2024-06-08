Photos of the N21 billion newly renovated residence of the vice president, Kashim Shettima, have been trending online

The building which was abandoned by the previous administration was commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 7

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, completed the abandoned project after he was appointed by President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the official residence of Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Friday, June 7.

Tinubu said the commissioning is a fulfilment of his promises to complete inherited projects.

Wike completed the N21bn newly renovated VP's residence Photo credit: @officialSKSM

He said abandoning projects after spending heavily amounts to a huge waste of the nation’s resources.

This was contained in a statement posted on Shettima’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialSKSM on Friday, June 7.

“As we commission this state-of-the-art edifice as the official residence of the Vice President, we are fulfilling a longstanding commitment and reaffirming our unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency and efficient utilization of resources for the betterment of our nation.

“I hold a very strong opinion that abandoning projects after substantial expenditure have been incurred is inherently wasteful, and it is in the best interest of the Government and the public to see them through to completion.”

Photos of the newly renovated building have continued to trend on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions and photos below:

@dipoaina1, said Wike’s one year in office is beyond my expectations. The project was abandoned since 2010 during the PDP era.

@nigeriantribune, said N21bn newly renovated vice president of Nigeria’s residence

