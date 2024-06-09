PDP flagbearer in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent disclosure of Tinubu claiming he saved his political career

In an epic reply through his aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku disclosed that Tinubu benefitted from his goodwill

The former VP opened up on how he contested for president on the platform of Action Congress (AC) in 2007

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that without his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his political career could have ended as the governor of Lagos state.

Atiku speaks on how he revived Tinubu's political career. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Atiku counters Shettima, claimed he rescued Tinubu's career

He made this statement while reacting to the position that President Tinubu came to his rescue following his spat with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, leading to his contesting the presidential election on the platform of Action Congress (AC) in 2007.

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima described Atiku and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu as beneficiaries of Tinubu's political goodwill.

The vice president made these remarks on Thursday, June 6, during the commissioning of projects.

Reacting to Shettima's remark, Atiku said he saved President Tinubu's political career from collapse after his tenure as governor of Lagos state.

Atiku disclosed this via a statement by media adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, shared on his X page on Sunday, June 9.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima goofed when he claimed that former Vice President of Nigeria @atiku benefited from @officialABAT goodwill when he was being "persecuted" in the PDP.

“Truth be told, it was Tinubu that actually benefited immensely from Atiku’s goodwill. But for Atiku’s support, hinged on his pro-democracy instincts and rule of law, Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos would have been rough with a wide possibility of termination of his political career.”

Okupe: Tinubu is better than Obi, Atiku, others

In another development, a former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, said President Tinubu was the best among all the presidential candidates in the 2023 general election.

He said he has worked with Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but by the benefit of hindsight, Tinubu is the best for the job.

Okupe, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, June 7, said He added that he supported Obi because they both believed that a Southerner should be the president which led to their exit from the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng