BREAKING: Protest Hits APC Headquarters in Abuja, Details, Photos, Video Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
FCT, Abuja - Some female protesters stormed the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Friday, May 31.
As reported by The Punch, the demonstrators demanded the resignation of the APC national women leader, Mary Alile-Idele.
Alile-Idele was accused of negligence and pursuit of personal interests.
Vanguard newspaper also noted the protest.
The protesters led by Rebecca Sheneni, the coordinator of ‘Concerned APC Women’, told journalists on Friday, May 31, that rather than pursue a common cause for their benefit, the national women leader has been 'junketing' all over the country promoting the agenda of a pet project in her non-governmental organisation.
She said:
“We are concerned that since assuming office, Mrs Mary Alile-Idele has displayed incompetence in her role. She appears to be more focused on promoting her non-governmental organisation rather than the party. This is evident in her recent travels to various states to inaugurate her NGO’s executives, instead of promoting the agenda and manifesto of our party to Nigerian women.
“Considering her numerous misdeeds and misconduct, we call for her immediate removal from the position of the APC. She has demonstrated a high level of incompetence and we have had enough.”
See some photos and video from the protest below:
Imo APC woman leader defends Alile-Idele
However, Mrs Patricia Okuebor-Benson, the women leader for Imo state, rose to Alile-Idele's defence, saying the allegations were not true.
Okuebor-Benson said:
“I am just hearing of this now because nobody told me before. As I speak, the 36 state women leaders and the FCT are in Abuja having a meeting and nobody has accused anybody of anything.
“We don’t know where these women are getting their stories from. I think somebody is sponsoring them."
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.