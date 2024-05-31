Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Some female protesters stormed the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Friday, May 31.

As reported by The Punch, the demonstrators demanded the resignation of the APC national women leader, Mary Alile-Idele.

Some purported APC members are demanding the resignation of the current woman leader, Mary Alile-Idele. Photo credit: @AllAroundNGR

Source: Twitter

Alile-Idele was accused of negligence and pursuit of personal interests.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the protest.

The protesters led by Rebecca Sheneni, the coordinator of ‘Concerned APC Women’, told journalists on Friday, May 31, that rather than pursue a common cause for their benefit, the national women leader has been 'junketing' all over the country promoting the agenda of a pet project in her non-governmental organisation.

She said:

“We are concerned that since assuming office, Mrs Mary Alile-Idele has displayed incompetence in her role. She appears to be more focused on promoting her non-governmental organisation rather than the party. This is evident in her recent travels to various states to inaugurate her NGO’s executives, instead of promoting the agenda and manifesto of our party to Nigerian women.

“Considering her numerous misdeeds and misconduct, we call for her immediate removal from the position of the APC. She has demonstrated a high level of incompetence and we have had enough.”

See some photos and video from the protest below:

Imo APC woman leader defends Alile-Idele

However, Mrs Patricia Okuebor-Benson, the women leader for Imo state, rose to Alile-Idele's defence, saying the allegations were not true.

Okuebor-Benson said:

“I am just hearing of this now because nobody told me before. As I speak, the 36 state women leaders and the FCT are in Abuja having a meeting and nobody has accused anybody of anything.

“We don’t know where these women are getting their stories from. I think somebody is sponsoring them."

Source: Legit.ng