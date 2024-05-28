Global site navigation

APC Suspends Ondo Female Governorship Aspirant, 4 Exco Members, Gives Reason
Politics

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • A female governorship aspirant in Ondo, Engr. Folake Omogoroye has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Omogoroye’s suspension is coming weeks after another governorship aspirant, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim was suspended
  • The ruling party said Omogoroye was suspended because of “anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience for the constituted authority of the party”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has suspended a female governorship aspirant, Engr. Folake Omogoroye.

The suspension was carried out by the Ode-Aye Ward 1 of Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

Omogoroye was suspended for “anti-party activities Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg
Source: UGC

As reported by Leadership, four other APC ward executives were also suspended.

The suspended ward executive includes Ayesan Tunde, the Organising Secretary; Jemiken Seyi, Assistant Public Relations Officer; Adebayo Omobayo, Assistant Welfare Secretary and Eweje Omotayo, Assistant Treasurer.

Why APC suspended Ondo governorship aspirant, Omogoroye

The APC Chairman in the ward, Akinsowola Awodele, announced the suspension in a statement supported by twelve other exco members on Monday, May 27.

Akinsowola disclosed that Omogoroye was suspended for “anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience for the constituted authority of the party”.

Omogoroye had threatened a court action if the exercise wasn’t cancelled by the party for alleged irregularities during the exercise.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged winner of the APC governorship primary election conducted under the headship of the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, TVC News reports.

Legit.ng recalls that the APC's NWC jettisoned the clamour for zoning ahead of its Ondo state governorship primary election on Thursday, April 25.

The party said it has adopted the direct mode of primary for picking its candidate for the Ondo election.

APC stated it is determined to win Ondo on November 16, a state that is presently under its control

APC suspends Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South in the national assembly was suspended by the ruling APC.

The APC ward executives in Ibrahim's ward accused Ibrahim of anti-party activities and insubordination.

According to the suspension letter, Ibrahim blatantly disregarded party instructions after losing out in the APC governorship election

Source: Legit.ng

