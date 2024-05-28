The All-Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized former president Olusegun Obasanjo for his views on Tinubu reforms

The former president acknowledged the necessity of President Tinubu’s policies but criticized their implementation.

The APC national director, Bala Ibrahim, suggested that Obasanjo's consistent criticism indicates signs of senility

FCT, Abuja -The ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s disapproval of the current administration’s handling of its ongoing reforms and the coup d’etat in .

Legit.ng recalls that the former president criticized President Bola Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of the petroleum subsidy and the floating of the naira.

APC bickers Obasanjo Photo credit: Mac

Source: Getty Images

Good policies but bad implementation says Obasanjo

The former president spoke in a statement released to journalists on Sunday, May 26 by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, where Obasanjo acknowledged that while Tinubu’s policies were necessary, they were poorly executed.

He said:

"Today, the government has made three decisions, two of which were necessary but poorly executed, resulting in economic hardship for Nigerians. These include the removal of the subsidy, narrowing the gap between the black market and official exchange rates, and addressing the military coup in the Niger Republic."

As reported by Punch, the APC national director, Bala Ibrahim, while reacting to the criticisms of the former president, on Monday, May 27, described Obasanjo as 'a serial critic',

Furthermore, the APC national director noted that the former president might be manifesting signs of old age, Sahara Reporters reported.

His words:

“As a Nigerian who respects Obasanjo, I believe he is starting to show signs of senility. Ever since he failed to secure a third term in office, he has consistently criticized every regime that followed him.

He seems to believe that he is the only one who has genuinely had Nigeria's best interests at heart since independence. He views himself as the best leader while considering all other leaders to be inferior. This attitude is unbecoming of a statesman, as no one has a monopoly on knowledge or leadership style.

Obasanjo has a long history of criticizing those in leadership positions, except himself. This pattern is not new or isolated. President Bola Tinubu is just the latest target of Obasanjo's critiques; Buhari and Jonathan were also subjected to his attacks. Obasanjo's tenure was not without its flaws, as he oversaw the fragmentation of the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng