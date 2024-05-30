Some ministers have landed into serious trouble as President Bola Tinubu has vowed to hold his cabinet members accountable

Tinubu on Tursday, vowed to sack ministers and other cabinet members who do not measure up to the performance



Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, May 30, vowed to remove any member of his cabinet who he feels falls short of Nigerians' expectations.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, Bola Tinubu assured that he would continue to do his best for the country.

“I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians,” he said.

As reported by Daily Trust, he also appealed to state governments to prioritize the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the administration of local governments.

“I will appeal to you to summon the governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“People reside in the local communities. That is where they work, farm, and live. If the local governments are not effective in delivering services; as leaders, we must not hang on to the numbers.

“Maybe we should look at recalibrating. What was good four years ago may not be good today. When we want the votes, we go to the locals; when we get the votes, we move to and focus on Abuja,” he said.

Speaking on the significance of education in nation-building, the president described the situation of out-of-school children in parts of Nigeria as unacceptable.

Nigerians list those Tinubu should sack

As usual, Nigerians on X reacted to the development. Some Nigerians urged President Tinubu to sack Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy of Nigeria as others insisted that only the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike has performed well.

@ekundayo_ojo tweeted:

"@officialABAT Please start with the minister of information and National orientation."

@chlmegacity

"Only Wike has done ✅ so far. The rest na "we will"."

@AYA_Dorayi tweeted:

"That bosun should be on first column of the list."

Source: Legit.ng