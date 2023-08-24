Battle-ready police have laid besiege on the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party prepared to swear in newly appointed national working committee (NWC) members on Thursday, August 24.

According to The Sun, countless police personnel were stationed strategically at the Blantyre Street entrance, where the APC headquarters is located.

In the same vein, hundreds of protesters at the national secretariat of the party looked undeterred by the presence of the security officers.

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, was reported to have arrived early at the APC headquarters on Thursday, and this has heightened the tension around the area.

The party has been plunged into crisis following the announcement of Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State as National Women Leader (South South Zone). She was said to be the candidate of Senator Adams Oshiomhole against Stella Odey-Ekpo, the choice of Beta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

Also, the APC announced Duro Meseko (Kogi State) as the new Deputy National Publicity Secretary (North Central Zone) as a replacement of Yakubu Ajaka, who was reportedly recommended by James Faleke, over the candidate of Governor Bello.

Edu, the former women leader of the party, had earlier stormed the APC secretariat at about 6:20pm on Wednesday, August 23, to protest against the replacement of her candidate and was reported to have left the place 45 minutes after.

On his part, Governor Bello arrived the secretariat and told journalists that he would not leave until the issue is solved. He said: “This issue must be sorted out today.”

