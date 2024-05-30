President Bola Tinubu's top performing minister has opened up on betrayal and life in Nigerian politics

Dave Umahi disclosed that the people he assisted during the 2023 elections betrayed him and avoided him

Amid the Wike and Fubara rift in Rivers state, Umahi maintained that he would never stop supporting the current governor of Ebonyi state Francis Nwifuru who stood by him in tough times

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator David Umahi, the minister of Works, has said that most of the people he helped to power during the 2023 general election now avoid him.

Umahi takes a swipe at Wike and Rivers governor Fubara, noting, he won't quarrel with his successor. Photo credit: David Umahi, Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

Umahi made this assertion in Abakaliki on Thursday, May 30, while speaking with newsmen.

As reported by Vanguard, the minister said that even National Assembly members whom he helped to power were among those that now avoid him. He added that he was not disturbed by their behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former governor of Ebonyi state said that the development made him stop having political godsons but has opted for political friends, The Guardian reported.

“I will fight anybody who makes trouble with the governor because he deserves our respect.

“I have done my bit, have left the stage and have to respect myself,” Umahi said.

Umahi taunts Wike, Fubara

Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads.

Wike and his political godson, Fubara, are fighting over the control of power in Rivers state further fueling political tension in the oil rich region.

But on Thursday, Umahi said usually there were crisis between the predecessors and successors, adding that “I am however not available for such because I have been so blessed in life by God.

“There are always pathways to successes and failures and when you dig for someone to fail, you have already failed,” he said.

Umahi vows to stand with his successor

The minister vowed to stick with Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state for eight years and thanked God for giving the governor the grace to unite all leaders of the state.

“The issue of the leaders staying together for long is not our business but I have known the governor for 16 years and will continue to support him.

“I will never regret making him my successor as he, alongside few others, stood with me during the hard decision of defecting to the APC,” he said.

Umahi spits fire as Reps probe Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator David Umahi, expressed readiness to face the House of Representatives probe over the controversy surrounding the N15tn Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway road project.

Umahi said that he planned to ensure the probe was televised live for all Nigerians to see.

The minister also stressed that there was nothing to hide about the project. He noted that the Ministry of Works followed due process and obtained the necessary approvals and documentation for the project to commence.

Source: Legit.ng