A date has been fixed to hear the suit seeking to sack Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja announced June 13 as the date to hear the suit filed the North Central APC Forum

Forum said Ganduje is illegally occupying the APC chairman’s office as he is not from the North Central geo-political zone

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 13 as the day to hear a suit seeking to sack Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo announced the date on Thursday, May 30.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date to allow parties in the suit regularise their processes Photo credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: UGC

He explained that the date was fixed to allow parties in the suit to regularise their processes, Vanguard reports.

The North Central APC Forum had filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/599/24, against Ganduje, APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Leader of the forum, Saleh Zazzaga, asked the court to order INEC not to accord recognition to all actions taken by the APC, including congresses, primaries and nominations, since Ganduje became APC chairman on August 3, 2023.

The forum argued that Ganduje is illegally occupying the APC chairman’s office as he is not from a state in the North Central geo-political Zone, The Nation reports.

"An order setting aside the appointment of the first defendant (Ganduje) as the Chairman of the second defendant (APC), same having not followed duly laid down procedures of the second defendant as enshrined in the second defendant’s constitution."

Thugs assault anti-Ganduje protesters at APC headquarters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that thugs assaulted protesters demanding the resignation of Ganduje as the APC national chairman,

A key party stakeholder, Hamisu Suleiman Sardauna, called for the removal of Ganduje and the return of the position to the northcentral.

The chairman of APC Stakeholders’ Forum in Nasarawa State, Sani Ibrahim Jigas, said Ganduje should have been long removed.

Source: Legit.ng