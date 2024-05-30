Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Lawmakers led by Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, have been barred from further sitting and parading themselves as members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

Justice C.N. Wali of the State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt gave the order on Thursday, May 30.

Justice Wali adjourned to July 1st, 2024 for mention after granting the interlocutory injunction Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: UGC

Pro-Governor Siminilayi Fubara lawmakers led by their Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and two others, Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy filed the suit against Amaewhule-led assembly, The Nation reports.

Justice Wali adjourned to July 1st, 2024 for mention after granting the interlocutory injunction.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road Port Harcourt or at any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit

“An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or however interacting with the 1st to 25th defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”.

Source: Legit.ng