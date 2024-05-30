Nigerian superstar Wizkid caused an uproar on the internet amid the tears of many Nigerians over his colleague Davido's newly launched meme coin

Legit.ng reported that the former DMW boss introduced the meme coin on Wednesday, May 29, operating on the Solana blockchain

Barely hours after its launch, the digital currency depreciated rapidly, leaving many Nigerians heartbroken

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has stirred controversy on the internet following reports that his colleague David's newly launched meme coin, $DAVIDO, has dipped.

Taking to Elon Musk's X platform, the Made in Lagos hitmaker, he advised the public to work smartly rather than hustle like a fool.

Wizkid stirs dramas amid Davido's reported dipped meme coin. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido

Source: Instagram

"Work smart make u no go dey hustle like fool," Wiz wrote

In a following tweet, he spoke about spreading love.

This came after a good number of Nigerians expressed their frustration at the value of Davido's meme coin, $DAVIDO, which fell by 90% shortly after its debut.

On Wednesday, May 29, Grammy nominee announced the meme coin, which runs on the Solana blockchain.

Initially, $DAVIDO had a rise, reaching a market capitalization of $10 million in four hours and attracting substantial attention on DEX Screener.

However, the joy was short-lived, as the coin's value plummeted by Thursday, May 30 the following morning.

See Wizkid's post below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Dhavidote:

"You don start again today, nobody will reply you walai talai."

@dammiedammie35:

"Make you no dey go invest in crypto wey you no sure of, you go warm eba chop tire."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Wizkid FC gather here let’s laugh at dancing donut."

@Dhavidote:

"You dey work smart na ein you never get solo hit single till date?"

victoriahenry077:

"Our daddy don advice us again daddy Migwor."

frosh__20:

Dwarf had to troII before he could trend, a finished man and more

michael_gerv:

"Smart or not, it’s only the matter of God’s grace, make this man no dey tweet nonsense."

thencallmejayd:

"Him mate Dey there they work smart him just Dey talk mumu talk up and down."

Lege Miami reports Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor reacted to the online drama between Wizkid and Davido.

In a viral video, Lege Miami revealed he had reported the two superstars to President Tinubu's son, Seyi.

The actor claimed Seyi, whom he called the 'youth president', has offered to settle the rift between the music leaders.

Source: Legit.ng