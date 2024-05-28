Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to support the administration of his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari

Daura, Katsina - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has passionately appealed to Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu's administration, urging citizens to strengthen national unity and goodwill.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, ex-president Buhari congratulated President Tinubu and his administration on their first year in office and appealed to Nigerians to give their blessings and support to the government.

What Buhari said about Tinubu's government

He expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.

The statement read:

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

“The former president appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

“He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

“President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.”

How Tinubu begins his administration

During his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy, a development which immediately skyrocketed the cost of living across the country.

Since the announcement, Tinubu has floated the naira and has partially removed the subsidy on electricity moves that have led to outcries across the country, and organised labour has continued to yearn for an increase in the new minimum wage.

