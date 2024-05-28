PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu's 365 days in office

The former vice president said Tinubu's economic policies have made Nigeria hostile for businesses to thrive

Atiku then suggested six ways in which the economy of the country can be revived, and vulnerable households would be positively impacted

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has told President Bola Tinubu the way forward amid the country's economic challenges.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said President Tinubu's last 365 days in office had been marred by economic policies that have created hostility in the small and large business environment.

Atiku tells Tinubu how to revive the economy Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Atiku maintained that Tinubu's economic policies have overwhelmed the private sector, which is also burdened by the present administration's failure to address the fallout of its policies.

The former vice president lamented that rising input prices, borrowing costs, a complex exchange rate, and high energy costs have bogged the manufacturing sector, which holds key jobs, higher incomes, and economic growth.

Atiku lists six ways to revive economy

He went further and listed six rescue strategies for the economy to return to normal. Below are the highlights of Atiku's six suggestions

Understanding the reform to undertake and in what sequence. The presidency should write out its reform objective and strategy Tinubu should review the 2024 budget and remove the misery parts, such as structural defects and the cost of living. The president should review the social investment programme so that the most vulnerable households can positively feel the impacts of the economic policies. President Tinubu should support medium—and large-scale businesses to mitigate the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy. Atiku urged the government to provide Nigerians with clarity on the subsidy regime The former vice president then asked the federal government to tackle insecurity with a headlong

Atiku's outburst: Tinubu speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has revealed a long-time relationship with Gilbert Chagoury, the chairman of HiTech Company, which is handling the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The president made the revelation during the flag-off of the road in Lagos on Sunday, May 27, adding that they tamed the Atlantic Ocean together in Lagos.

Tinubu's revelation came three weeks after Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, alleged that the contract was awarded to HiTech because the president's son was on the company's board.

Source: Legit.ng