A report that President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to address the joint session of the national assembly has been debunked

The presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, maintained that the office of the president was not part of the plan and that it was a total misinformation

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, earlier announced the plan on Tuesday

Aso-Rock, Abuja - The presidency has debunked the report that President Bola Tinubu will address a joint section of the national assembly on Wednesday, May 29, to commemorate his first year in office.

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president, denied the report in a statement on Tuesday night, May 28, adding that the information that Tinubu will address the 10th National Assembly was “false and unauthorized”.

"It is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”

Bayo Onanuga reveals Tinubu's plan for May 29

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, earlier on Tuesday, May 28, said Tinubu will not address the country on Wednesday, May 29, to celebrate his one year in office.

Onanuga noted that President Tinubu will address a joint session of the national assembly as a lineup programme for the 25 years of Nigeria’s democratic without hindrance at the level of the executive and legislative.

The presidential aide stated that Tinubu's address will focus on his administration's achievements in the last one-year and the country's democracy since the military handed over in 1999.

It was also noted that the former president of the Senate, David Mark, and the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives and now chief of staff to the president would have been lined up to address the joint national assembly.

Atiku knocks Tinubu's one-year-in-office

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu's 365 days in office.

The former vice president said Tinubu's economic policies have made Nigeria hostile for businesses to thrive.

Atiku then suggested six ways in which the economy of the country could be revived, and vulnerable households would be positively impacted.

