FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has pardoned and recalled suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi to the national assembly.

The Senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district was suspended on March 12, 2024.

Ningi's recall process was initiated after a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Abba Moro Photo credit: @kc_journalist

According to Channels Television, Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Abba Moro initiated the recall process after moving a motion.

Sen. Abba Moro pledged to assume full responsibility for Sen. Ningi’s actions, acknowledging the gravity of the suspension.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the decision to recall Sen. Ningi transcends religious and ethnic divides.

