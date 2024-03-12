Senator Abdul Ningi has been suspended for three months over allegations of padding in the 2024 budget

The Senate under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the decision after a long stormy session

The federal lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District was accused of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the national assembly and the country by extension

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has suspended Senator Abdul Ningi for three months over allegations of padding in the 2024 budget.

Legit.ng monitored the session via the National Assembly, NASS TV on Tuesday, March 12.

Despite initially making these statements during an interview with BBC Hausa Service over the weekend, Ningi retracted his comments on Monday, stating that he had been misquoted because he spoke in the Hausa language.

Reacting to Ningi's allegation, a member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months but was later reduced to three months after other lawmakers like Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong moved for the amendment of the motion.

The suspended senator represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the national assembly.

Ningi was suspended after a rowdy session for allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the national assembly and the country by extension.

Pressure on Akpabio over Ningi’s budget padding claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senators engaged in a heated discussion regarding allegations by Senator Ningi, who claimed that the 2024 budget had been inflated by N3 trillion and that two different versions were being circulated.

During Tuesday's March 12 Senate session, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, head of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, brought up a concern regarding a claim made by Ningi. This prompted a motion for an investigation, which Senator Joel Onawakpo supported.

Subsequently, a lively debate among senators ensued. However, Senator Adamu Aliero from Kebbi Central Senatorial District raised a procedural point, urging Senate President Godswill Akpabio to ensure fairness by allowing the individuals involved to present their perspectives on the matter.

