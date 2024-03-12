Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party from Bauchi state has resigned as the chairman of the northern senators' form

Ningi's resignation letter was sighted barely an hour after the senate suspended him over allegations of budget padding

The embattled senator accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of implementing a 2024 budget higher than what the senate debated and passed

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi has announced his resignation as the chairman of the northern senators forum following his suspension from the Upper Chamber of the national assembly.

The embattled senator said his decision was due to the unfolding events in the national assembly, the north and Nigeria.

Senator Ningi steps down as chairman of northern senators forum Photo Credit: Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi

Source: Twitter

He then thanked the northern senators for giving him the opportunity to serve them as the chair of the forum for a short time.

The resignation letter sighted by Legit.ng was dated Monday, March 11. Still, it was made public and shared by Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, shortly after Nengi's suspension on Tuesday, March 12.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Why Senator Ningi was suspended

Senator Ningi was suspended after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded with over three trillion and was being implemented by the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

The resignation letter partly read:

“I will like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum.

“This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large."

Senate warns members against sharing negative messages

Following about three hours of deliberation of his interview on BBC Hausa about the allegation, the majority of the senate voted for the suspension of Senator Ningi over his allegation of budget padding in the senate.

See his resignation letter here:

Also, the senate warned the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) senator from Kano south against the sharing and distribution of disturbing messages about the Red Chamber.

Source: Legit.ng