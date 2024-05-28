Tinubu to address joint session of National Assembly Wednesday

The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives will hold joint sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 29.

The presidential address is to mark the 25 years of unbroken democracy and legislature in Nigeria.

The Clerk of the national assembly, Sani Tambawal, made this known in a statement on Monday, May 27.

As reported by Premium Times, Tambawal said Tinubu would also commission the newly built library complex in the National Assembly.

President Tinubu will be accompanied with former heads of state, party leaders including governors and former political office holders during the session, The Nation reports.

It was gathered that the National Assembly Library was named after President Tinubu.

“This is to inform Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that as part of the event to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and Legislature in Nigeria, there will be a joint sitting of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR will address the joint sitting on State of the Nation and also commission the National Assembly Library.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to be seated by 9 a.m.”

According to the statement, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, will present a talk on “Reflections on the Journey to Democracy".

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, will reflect on the “Journey so far by the Senate” and former House Speaker/Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, will speak on the “Journey so far by the House”.

