Suspended senator, Abdul Ningi has made another allegation after claiming that the Nigerian Senate is planning to arrest him

Ningi said the senate is planning to silence him by getting him arrested so that he doesn’t do anything

The federal lawmaker said neither he nor the Senate would be able to control the can of worms he had opened

FCT, Abuja - The suspended senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi, has alleged that the Nigerian Senate is planning on how to get him arrested over allegations of padding in the 2024 budget.

Ningi said the senate wants to silence him for claiming that projects worth N3.7 trillion in the budget were untraceable.

Senator Ningi alleges that senate wants to arrest him Photo credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, March 13.

The federal lawmaker said he has opened a can of worms that no one would be able to control by speaking out about the operations of the Senate, Vanguard reported.

“Nobody has talked to me about evidence. Nobody has suggested even listening to me. All they are trying to do is to ensure that ‘how do we make sure that Ningi is silenced or arrested so that he doesn’t do anything?’

“I have opened this can of worms. Neither they nor I will be able to control it.”

Ningi said nobody has attempted to know where he got his findings from or listened to him but are making efforts to silence him.

“That is why I said I know this parliament very well; I have come a long way. And that is why we are speaking. Let’s speak.

“Have they ever asked me since the beginning of this so-called crisis, where are your findings? Where are the documents? I’m not using my head to come up with figures."

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim had earlier asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest and prosecute Ningi over budget padding claims, Arise TV reported.

Senate suspends Senator Ningi for 3 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Senate suspended Ningi for three months over allegations of padding in the 2024 budget. Legit.ng monitored the session via the National Assembly's NASS TV on Tuesday, March 12.

Despite initially making these statements during an interview with BBC Hausa Service over the weekend, Ningi retracted his comments on Monday, stating that he had been misquoted because he spoke in the Hausa language.

Source: Legit.ng