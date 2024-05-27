Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has waded into the crisis rocking the ancient city of Kano

The Nigerian lawmaker and human rights activist, Sani, insisted that it is not healthy for a state to have a federal emir and a state emir

Legit.ng reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s government earlier backed the decision by the Kano state assembly to dissolve the five emirates and reinstate Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, and this has birthed a fresh emirate tussle in the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central senator, has said that it is not proper for Kano state to have a federal and state emir.

Shehu Sani reacts to Sanusi's reinstatement and Bayero's refusal to vacate throne. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Sani made this assertion in a post shared on his X handle on Sunday, May 26.

Sanusi vs Bayero's royal tussle

Recall that the ancient city has witnessed drama in recent days following the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, four years after his dethronement.

This happened after Governor Yusuf sacked five emirs in the state and consented to a bill which allowed the Kano Emirate Council to reinstate for Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi II as emir.

Interestingly, one of the deposed Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has refused to vacate his palace and accept his fate.

Reacting to the emirship tussle in Kano state, the human rights activist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:

"Please and please It’s not good to have a Federal Emir and a State Emir."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's statement

As usual, some Nigerians on X backed Sani's assertion and others critiqued his statement. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@nigeria_chief tweeted:

"Oga, it has been resolved. SLS is the Substantive Emir till his death In sha Allah. Kano people will make sure there is consistency and continuity of NNPP government in 2027."

@tnmmhmmd tweeted:

"The most important aspect is who receives the monthly entitlement, who is the most loved one?"

@elvis260144 tweeted:

"Let them continue, las las, we will be singing 'there was a country."

@stopbeemotional tweeted:

"We need peace."

@Odyboy tweeted:

"Why not my Bro? Can SLS not turn down the offer to return to the throne? SLS was an anti Jonah APC activist before he fell out of favour with Ganduje. I think he should go into politics with his full chest and help to rescue the country."

@tha_solution tweeted:

"The Federal Emir can reside in Abuja, while the state Emir in the state."

Sani proffers solution to Kano emirate tussle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Shehu Sani made a suggestion for resolving the royal battle between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero over the leadership of the Kano emirate.

Sani called for a constitutional amendment where state governors can only appoint an Emir, Oba, Obi or any kind of traditional ruler but won’t be able to depose them.

He said the amended law should rather empower the national council of traditional rulers with the sole responsibility of removing monarchs.

Source: Legit.ng