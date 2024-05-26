The embattled governor of Rivers state who is in a conflict with his predecessor has received major backing

The former Rivers governor Peter Odili maintained that the projects so far embarked upon by the Fubara administration are enough to earn him the people's support in 2027

Legit.ng reports that Fubara and Wike, his political boss and godfather, are in a serious tussle over the total control of Rivers state in the last year

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Governor of Rivers State Peter Odili has again declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration.

Rivers ex-Governor Peter Odili assured Governor Fubara of his re-election in 2027 as his rift with Nyesom Wike worsens. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Rivers crisis: Peter Odili backs Fubara amid fallout with Wike

Speaking at the inauguration of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the state on Saturday, May 25, Odili told Fubara not to be apprehensive of anyone as the people of the state are with him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

As reported by Channels TV on Saturday, May 25, Odili, the former governor of Rivers state, urged Fubara to remain focused on his “people-focused objectives.”

He noted that the projects undertaken by the present administration so far are enough to secure the people's support for the 2027 election.

Odili, who was Rivers governor from May 1999 to May 2007, said:

“Don’t be afraid because when the people are with you, be assured that God is with you and no man can shake you.”

Wike threatens Fubara ahead of 2027

Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

In February 2024, Wike sent a veiled message to Fubara and bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in Rivers state.

Wike made this assertion after strong men in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, declared full support for Tinubu.

In April 2024, Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he no longer had a smooth relationship with Odili whom he had frequently referred to as his “father”, PremiumTimes reported.

Watch the video as Odili back Fubara ahead of 2027

Wike vs Fubara: Who’s in charge of Rivers?

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Governor Peter Odili endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

On Thursday, April 11, Odili praised Governor Fubara for defending the interests of the Rivers state people.

The former governor Odili, who served between 1999 and 2007, stated that Fubara, having secured his electoral victory through the ballot and the courts, is now the political leader of the oil-rich South-South state.

Source: Legit.ng