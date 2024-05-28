Rivers Crisis: 'How Odili is Causing Problems', Governor Fubara Opens Up
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, has declared that the support given to his administration by one of his predecessors, Peter Odili; and Senator John Mbata, has caused confusion in the camp of his antagonists.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Governor Fubara spoke at the state banquet to celebrate his first year in office and the 57th anniversary of the creation of Rivers state at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday night, May 27.
Rivers: "God is in control", Fubara
Fubara and Nyesom Wike, who is the present minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), have been embroiled in a tussle for political control in the state and the situation, which began in October 2023, has seen power brokers and political stalwarts taking sides.
Fubara said:
“Let me specially thank our leader, Sir Dr Peter Odili. Let me specially thank Senator John Mbata. I have a reason to say this, and everyone of you know it.
“But I need to call out these two: they are a strong symbol causing problems in the camp of the opposition. Each time they stand with us, they’re one million in one man, and it is troubling them.
“And this evening, with the calibre of people sitting on this table, there will be confusion somewhere.
"So you can see the handiwork of God! It is not me. It is when God is in control, He makes everything perfect in His way and in His time."
Rivers: “No man can shake you” - Odili
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odili declared support for Governor Fubara's administration.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the state, Odili told Fubara not to be apprehensive of anyone as the people are with him.
