Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke has been reassigned to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) as its director general

Woke was initially appointed as the MD of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority but his appointment was greeted with heated debate in the polity and Tinubu was forced to sack and replace him

President Tinubu on Wednesday, appointed Dr. Adedeji Ashiru, to replace Woke as head of the river basin boss

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Chukwuemeka Woke as the managing director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Woke was the chief of staff to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, when he was governor of Rivers state.

Tinubu removed Wike's ally as MD of a top government agency. The president moved him to another agency after a backlash from some elements.

Tinubu appointed Dr. Adedeji Ashiru to replace Wike's ally

Recall that Tinubu had appointed Woke as head of the authority on May 9, 2024.

However, the appointment was greeted with protests as some groups and individuals said it was against the principle of familiarity and regional representation, Daily Trust reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 22, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced that Woke had been replaced with Dr. Adedeji Ashiru.

Ngelale said Tinubu had moved Woke to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer.

The statement said:

“Engr. Woke, besides being an engineer, is an environmental specialist and politician. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering, and had served under the Environmental, Safety, and Operations Departments of the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“He was Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

“Dr. Ashiru holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from the Common Wealth University, UK, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies, in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour.

“The President expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround, while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.”

