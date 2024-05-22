Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed ACM Shehu Mohammed as the Corp Marshal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, made this known in a letter dated, Monday, May 20th, 2024.

The letter said the appointment is in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act, 2007 and takes effect from May 20th, 2024, The Nation reports.

Shehu Mohammed takes over from Dauda Ali Biu as Corps Marshal, FRSC.

