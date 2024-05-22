PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has set an annual remuneration of N54.120 million for the Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective for the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2024, and continuing for subsequent years until reassessed.

Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, the Company Secretary of MTN Nigeria, announced this in the resolution from its Annual General Meeting (AGM) sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos.

Ukpanah mentioned that an annual fee of N36.285 million was also established for each of the other non-executive directors of the telecommunications company.

She noted that these fees would be paid quarterly in arrears or at other intervals approved by the Board.

She noted that the shareholders re-elected Mr. Ralph Mupita, Ms. Tsholofelo Molefe, Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, and Mr. Jens Schulte-Bockum as directors of the company.

Additionally, the company secretary reported that shareholder representatives Mr. Nornah Awoh, Mrs. Josephine Ewitat, and Col. Ayegbeni Peters (Rtd) were elected to the Statutory Audit Committee.

Ukpanah also mentioned that the Board's representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee are Mr. Mohammad Ahmad and Mrs. Ifueko Okauru.

She stated that the company received a general mandate to engage in routine transactions with related parties as part of its daily operations.

This encompasses, but is not limited to, the procurement of goods and services on standard commercial terms and the indemnification of directors, either directly by the company or through appropriate insurance.

Ukpanah highlighted that this mandate aligns with the Company’s Articles and complies with the NGX Rules Governing Transactions with Related Parties or Interested Persons, along with other relevant Nigerian statutory and regulatory requirements.

MTN Nigeria recently announced a pre-tax loss of N575.69 billion for the first quarter of 2024, attributing this setback to inflation and the devaluation of the naira.

