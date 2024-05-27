Alleged members of Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups have lost their lives in cult clashes in Ijoko area of Ogun state

One of the slain alleged cultists was said to be a fuel attendant at a filling station in Alaroro, Ijoko community

Per a viral image seen by Legit.ng, a suspected cultist's head was displayed at an overhead bridge

Ijoko, Ogun state - Three persons have been reportedly killed in an ongoing cult clash between suspected members of Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups in Ijoko, Ota area of Ogun state.

As reported by The Punch, the clash started last Friday, May 24, with the killing of a suspected Aiye leader, simply identified as Adisa.

Ijoko is one of the areas prone to clashes between rival cult groups in Ogun state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Adisa was reportedly murdered and his hand chopped off by his assailants.

Furthermore, it was gathered that members of the Aiye in a reprisal, shot and killed two members of the Eiye cult group.

It was learnt that one of those killed in a reprisal was brutally killed and his head hung on the Ijoko bridge.

When contacted, Omolola Odutola, spokesperson of the Ogun police command, said she was unaware of the incident.

Ijoko cult clashes: Netizens fume

Reacting to the clashes, several Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) advised people to shun cultism.

@Ugochukwu_96 wrote:

"Cultism is one very stupid activity I cannot wrap my head around. You were living a free life, then you decided to join a cult group in the name of freedom and protection, only to get killed like a dirty animal... The world is moving fast with technology and we are still battling with cultism in 2024???? God forbid."

@Blacksodje said:

"I really do not see any sense in becoming a member. RIP."

@Doctorrotextv commented:

"These people don't have parents ni?

"In this economy, with the way things are going.

"I thought everyone is looking for money. God have mercy."

Source: Legit.ng