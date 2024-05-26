Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Afikpo, Ebonyi state - Three people were killed by gunmen in Akpoha community, Afikpo local government area (LGA) of Ebonyi state.

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, May 26, some residents sustained varying degrees of injuries during the assault, which occurred on Saturday night, May 25.

The victims included a member of the defunct Ebubeagu Security Network, a female trader, and a man. Their names are Emmanuel Nwacha Egwu, Nicholas Nwacha, and Blessing Orieona.

A resident, Uche Donatus, reported that one of the slain persons had about 10 bullets in his body.

He said:

“One of the three persons killed is a member of Ebubeagu Security Network. He has up to 10 bullets in his body.

“The gunmen came with two motorcycles. When they were leaving, one of the motorcycles refused to on and they continued shooting heavily until it started and they left.

"Killings in Akpoha have become a regular occurrence and nothing has been done to stop it. We are in trouble."

In the same vein, Kenneth Orji Obasi, an Afikpo and aide to Governor Francis Nwifuru, confirmed the incident.

Joshua Ukandu, police spokesperson, said he was yet to receive any report on the incident.

Gunmen kidnap travellers in Ondo

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, May 25, abducted passengers of an 18-seater bus going to Ikare Akoko from Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria.

The abduction took place between Irun Akoko and Imesi Ekiti along the Ado-Ikare highway.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Ondo state Amotekun commander, said his colleagues and soldiers were currently combing the forest.

His words:

“We've recovered some of the victims in the night. Our men are combing the forest as we speak.”

On her part, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Ondo state police spokesman, said security agents have been deployed to the area.

Source: Legit.ng