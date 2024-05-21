Former SGF, Babachir Lawal, has come under heavy scrutiny over his criticism of Tinubu's government

A northern group distanced itself from the statements made by Lawal and noted that his statement didn't represent their interest

The Northern Congress for Change described Lawal's statement as unfounded and maintained that Tinubu has recorded major feats in less than one year

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, May 21, some prominent Nigerians from the northern region disassociated themselves from remarks credited to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

As reported by The Nation, the group, under the aegis of the Northern Congress for Change (NCC), said Lawal doesn’t represent the interests of the North and that his assertions are unfounded and spurious.

Recall that Babachir Lawal criticised the current government led by Tinubu as he speaks on the current state of the nation. The former SGF said Nigeria collapsed after Tinubu's swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, the group's convener, Dr. Ben Amodu, said that President Tinubu has performed better than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in less than one year in office.

Amodu added that the current administration has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to inclusive leadership, skillfully balancing the diverse socio-political and religious inclinations of the nation, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The group, however, accused corrupt individuals of sponsoring campaigns against President Tinubu and noted that they would remain inconsequential and irrelevant in a discussion of a prosperous government.

“Despite the vociferous opposition from unpatriotic elements who have long benefited from the corrupt subsidy regime, President Tinubu remains resolute and focused on his comprehensive agenda, undeterred by the cacophony of criticism from those hell-bent on perpetuating the status quo.

“We put it forward to everyone that, David Babachir Lawal’s statements are not only misguided but also hypocritical. As someone still reeling from the grass-cutting scandal and his failed support for Peter Obi, he lacks the moral authority, and temerity to criticize President Tinubu’s administration,” the statement said.

