The All Progressives Congress (APC) Atiku Abubakar and Peter cannot be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex challenges

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria

Morka said Pat Utomi's mega party will offer no tangible accommodation for both Atiku and Obi and it's a sojourn into the political wilderness

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the speculations of a possible alliance between former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are fueled by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria.

The ruling said news of Obi's return to the PDP would be hardly surprising as the former Anambra state governor has a reputation for being a political wayfarer while Atiku has a track record of being a veteran political wanderer.

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, Esq, said this in a statement issued via the ruling party’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg on Tuesday, May 21.

Morka said while it’s unclear which party both men will end up in, Atiku joining the Labour Party will be him living up to his well-established reputation as Nigeria’s most itinerant politician.

He added that Obi and Atiku joining Professor Pat Utomi's mega party will mean sojourning into the political wilderness.

The APC spokesman said for now, Utomi's mega party offers no tangible accommodation for both men.

Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu's focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation. Their restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belie the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations.

“Men without the staying power to build or fix their own parties, who flee at the slightest flicker of internal crisis cannot possibly be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex national political and economic challenges that confront our nation.”

He urged Nigerians to stand fast in their invaluable support of APC and President Tinubu's determined commitment to deliver a stronger, more secure and prosperous country for us all.

