BREAKING: APC Declares Winner in Ondo Governorship Primary Election, Details, Full Results Emerge
Akure, Ondo state - Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.
As announced through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the APC in the early hours of Monday, April 23, Aiyedatiwa defeated 15 other candidates.
The Governor Ahmed Ododo-led election committee announced the final scores.
The incumbent Ondo governor garnered 48,569 votes to shrug off the challenge of Mayowa Akinfolarin and Olusola Oke who collected 15,343 and 14,865 votes respectively to come second and third.
With this development, Aiyedatiwa will fly the flag of the APC in the November 16 governorship election.
Check out the final result of the Ondo APC governorship primary below:
Lucky Aiyedatiwa: 48,569
Wale Akinterinwa: 1,952
Olusola Oke: 14,915
Mayowa Akinfolarin: 15,343
Jimoh Ibrahim: 9,456
Isaacs Kekemeke: 1,045
Ohunyeye Olamide Felix: 424
Gbenga Edema: 395
Morayo Lebi: 290
Diran Iyantan: 348
Jimi Odimayo: 490
Ifeoluwa Oyedele: 462
Funmilayo Adekojo: 529
Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo: 492
Francis Faduyile: 353
Funke Omogoroye Judith: 115
Total registered voters: 171,922
Total accredited voters: 95,178
Total valid votes: 95,178
