Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

As announced through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the APC in the early hours of Monday, April 23, Aiyedatiwa defeated 15 other candidates.

Aiyedatiwa wins the Ondo APC governorship primary election. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Governor Ahmed Ododo-led election committee announced the final scores.

The incumbent Ondo governor garnered 48,569 votes to shrug off the challenge of Mayowa Akinfolarin and Olusola Oke who collected 15,343 and 14,865 votes respectively to come second and third.

With this development, Aiyedatiwa will fly the flag of the APC in the November 16 governorship election.

Check out the final result of the Ondo APC governorship primary below:

Lucky Aiyedatiwa: 48,569

Wale Akinterinwa: 1,952

Olusola Oke: 14,915

Mayowa Akinfolarin: 15,343

Jimoh Ibrahim: 9,456

Isaacs Kekemeke: 1,045

Ohunyeye Olamide Felix: 424

Gbenga Edema: 395

Morayo Lebi: 290

Diran Iyantan: 348

Jimi Odimayo: 490

Ifeoluwa Oyedele: 462

Funmilayo Adekojo: 529

Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo: 492

Francis Faduyile: 353

Funke Omogoroye Judith: 115

Total registered voters: 171,922

Total accredited voters: 95,178

Total valid votes: 95,178

Source: Legit.ng