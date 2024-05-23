The Kano state house of assembly has resolved to review the law that created five emirates

In March 2020, Abdullahi Ganduje, the current APC chairman, removed Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir using the Kano state appointment and deposition law

Legit.ng gathered that incumbent Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is ready to assent to the amended emirates council bill

Kano, Kano state

Kano, Kano state - Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will approve the amended Emirates Council bill any moment from now.

The law was initially used by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to dethrone Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, in 2020.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday morning, May 23, the Kano state house of assembly reconvenes today, Thursday, May 23, to make a final decision.

A bill for the amendment of the law passed its first reading on Wednesday, May 22, according to Premium Times.

The assembly had in 2019 passed an executive bill that split the state into five emirates through the creation of four new emirates.

The creation of the four new emirates suffered a temporary setback after the state high court nullified it and the appointment of its emirs.

Sources around the emirates said there was anxiety already ahead of the special sitting by the Kano assembly.

A source said:

“As you can see, the Emir of Kano is already out of town, he is in faraway Ogun state, so, who knows.

“His brother, the Emir of Bichi, is also out of town. We don’t know whether this is a coincidence or whatever.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state assembly was urged to review the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and reinstate former emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

A group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate) made the appeal in a letter addressed to the speaker of the house.

