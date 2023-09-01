Benue state High Court sitting in Gboko, has given its verdict on a suit seeking to reinstate Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP national chairman

The judge, D.M Igyuse, dismissed the suit seeking to set aside the suspension of Ayu as PDP member from his ward

Delivering his judgement on the case, Igyuse described the suit as “the worst form of abuse of court process”

Benue state, Gboko - The presiding judge of the Benue state High Court sitting in Gboko, D.M Igyuse, has given his verdict on the suit seeking to reinstate Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by TheCable, Igyuse dismissed the suit, describing it as an abuse of the court process.

Court dismisses suit

The judge stated this while delivering his ruling on Thursday, August 31.

One Nongo Ordue had filed the case on behalf of the 17-member executive of Ayu’s Igyorov council ward of Gboko LGA, asking the court to set aside the suspension of Ayu as a member of the PDP and reinstate him as the party’s national chairman.

However, counsel to the PDP, Clement Mue, argued that the suit constituted an abuse of the court process because a case marked MHC/85/2023 with similar issues filed before Maurice Ikpambese of the high court in Makurdi had sufficiently been addressed.

In his judgement, Ikpambese ruled that Ayu could no longer be PDP national chairman having lost his party membership at his ward.

Abuse of court process

The judge noted that the plaintiffs had filed a similar claim in a suit marked GHC/36/2023 and was struck out by the High Court 3, Gboko, on June 27

Igyuse, therefore, dismissed the case, describing it as “the worst form of abuse of court process”.

