Popular TikToker Peller opened up about his frustration with his family's behaviour at his white wedding on August 8

Peller had specifically asked relatives to keep the guest list small, but family members showed up with romantic partners in tow

The content creator linked the chaos to growing up in a polygamous household, saying such family dynamics are difficult to navigate

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has spoken out about his parents' behaviour at his white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, describing the experience as deeply frustrating.

In a recent video, Peller revealed that despite his clear instructions to keep the ceremony private, his family members turned the occasion into something far larger and more chaotic than he had intended.

Peller opens up about his frustration with his family's behaviour at his white wedding on August 8. Photos: Peller.

Source: Getty Images

The content creator said he specifically told relatives to invite only a small number of guests, but they ignored his wishes entirely.

"I told them, I change it for them, oh, no be small, oh. No be small, na. That's why I dey do like this, I tell them, invite few people," Peller said.

Parents Brought New Partners to the Wedding

What stung the most, according to Peller, was that both of his parents arrived at the wedding with their respective romantic partners, completely disregarding the tone he had tried to set for the day.

"Say, 'Make una carry new boyfriend come, my mother carry her boyfriend come, my daddy carry new girlfriend come.' All of them will turn my wedding to party, eh!" he lamented.

He also called out siblings and other family members for using the occasion to boost their own social media presence, adding to his irritation.

"Mama oh, papa oh, brother and everybody want turn to social media. I dey vex oh, me and my family, I dey vex for them like this, make you know say no be small," Peller said.

Peller used the moment to reflect on the broader challenges of being raised in a polygamous household, suggesting that the situation at his wedding was not entirely surprising given his family background.

"Polygamous, polygamous family, na. It's very hard. I am from a polygamous family," he said.

Watch X video of Peller talking about how his parents embarrassed him here:

Reactions trail Peller's comments about his parents

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MJAY_MOG stated:

"Proverbs 22:6 wasn’t capping with the “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it”

@Xenaeh noted:

"And Jarvis say nah this type of family en wan marry..is just a matter of time he's own will start manifesting.. A family were both parents are misbehaving is a red flag"

@BettyLee124491 shared:

"And if mummy peller talk to Jarvis any bad thing peller will separate from her because of Jarvis trust me"

Peller linked the chaos to growing up in a polygamous household. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller shares amount spent on wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peller disclosed that his wedding ceremonies cost him upwards of N300 million.

He made this on Sunday, August 10, 2026, via a TikTok post in which he wrote: "300million plus gone for wedding." His bold claim, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising him.

Source: Legit.ng