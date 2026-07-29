Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries to strengthen the state civil service

Head of Service Inyingi Brown announced the names of the six appointees in an official statement

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are expected to be sworn in on July 29, 2026, at Government House, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved six new Permanent Secretary appointments into the Rivers State Civil Service, with a swearing-in ceremony already scheduled for later this month.

Head of Service Inyingi Brown announced the appointments in an official statement, naming the six individuals as Freddy Ndigbara, Fortune Akpila, Promise Oguzie, Ibisoye Lolomari Nwankwo, Ibiyemiebara Joseph Uzoma, and Mercy Dagogo Iboroma.

Swearing-in set for July 29

Brown said the new Permanent Secretaries are required to be seated by 12 noon on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, ahead of their formal swearing-in by Governor Fubara. The ceremony will be held at the State Executive Council Chambers inside Government House, Port Harcourt.

The appointments are intended to bolster administrative leadership across the Rivers State Civil Service.

Fubara endorses Tinubu, names 2027 Rivers' guber choice

Recently, Governor Fubara publicly named President Bola Tinubu as his preferred candidate for the presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections. He also named Kingsley China as his preferred successor for the Rivers State governorship in 2027, signalling his position on the state's political direction as the election cycle draws closer.

Source: Legit.ng