Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has disclosed that he is currently fighting no less than four political groups across the APC and the PDP

Wike mentioned that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar topped the group, adding that they had seen him as the reason the PDP lost the 2023 presidential election

The immediate past Governor of Rivers state reiterated that he had no regret in supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election and explained the reason for his action

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has made it clear that he'll continue to be a thorn in the side of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, some governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a luncheon to honour the 10th Legislative Assembly of Rivers State, Wike stated that he has no regrets about supporting President Bola Tinubu over Atiku in the 2023 elections.

Wike replies to Atiku's camp

Wike's bold declaration comes after Atiku's camp accused him of being the reason they lost the presidential election. However, Wike fired back, saying that Atiku's group believes he stopped them from becoming president, but he did it for justice, seeking equity, fairness, and justice.

Atiku's camp has responded, calling Wike's comments "theatrical outbursts" driven by personal grievances. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party.

Peter Obi group lobbied me - Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers state also disclosed that supporters and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election persuaded him to join their camp ahead of the poll.

However, Wike noted that he declined their offer and decided to support President Tinubu, and he said he never regretted such a decision.

Wike vs PDP governors

The FCT minister also noted that some PDP governors have seen him as their problem because of the presidential or vice presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Wike recently had a brawl with some PDP governors, particularly with Governor Bala Mohammed, who is their chairman of the governors' forum. Bala had openly declared support for Fubara.

Wike and some APC chieftains

Wike, a member of the PDP and a serving minister under the APC, also mentioned that some members of the ruling party are not comfortable with President Tinubu's appointment.

Recall that President Tinubu had appointed Wike as a minister in compensation for his support during the 2023 presidential election.

See the video of his full speech here:

Lawyer describes Rivers crisis as unfortunate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers political crisis has continued to generate condemnation from well-meaning Nigerians as every event turns violent.

Bisi Afolabi, a lawyer who spoke with Legit.ng, described the development in Rivers as unfortunate.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers started the rift with his predecessor and godfather soon after resuming office.

