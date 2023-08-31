A chieftain of the opposition PDP has revealed what the leadership will do to the former governor of Rivers state and FCT minister Nyesom Wike

An aide to PDP flagbearer, Daniel Bwala has revealed that the party will not only suspend Wike but also expel him

According to Bwala, Wike is known for drama but PDP's silence cannot be taken for granted and the right thing will be done at the appropriate time

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council in the 2023 presidential election has revealed what will punished will be meted out to Nysom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, Wike will be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the appropriate time.

Bwala spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday night, August 31st, a day after Wike dared the PDP to suspend him for supporting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ultimately working in his cabinet as minister.

“Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that,” Bwala said.

“The quietness of the party is not weakness…the party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank,” Bwala added.

The PDP chieftain said though Wike has the capacity to develop the FCT, he is a “glorified commissioner” who should not arrogate the power of a state governor to himself.

