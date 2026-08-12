Nollywood actors, producers, and directors gathered on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, for a candlelight service honouring late actress Tope Osoba

The event, tagged 'An Evening of Love, Music and Memories', brought together colleagues who described Osoba as humble and vibrant

Osoba's death, announced on August 5, has sparked online conversations with fans demanding answers about the circumstances of her passing

The Nigerian entertainment industry came together on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, to honour late actress Tope Osoba at a candlelight service that left many in attendance visibly moved.

Held under the theme "An Evening of Love, Music and Memories", the gathering drew actors, producers, directors, and devoted fans who came to celebrate Tope Osoba's life through songs, prayers, flickering candlelight, and deeply personal tributes.

Colleagues honour late actress Tope Osoba with prayers, music and tributes at a candlelight service. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

The atmosphere throughout the night was heavy with grief, as those who knew her best struggled to process her sudden absence.

Colleagues remember Tope Osoba's screen presence

Colleagues, including Rotimi Salami, who spoke after Tope Osoba's death, painted a picture of a woman who carried herself with warmth and humility, describing her as a talented and vibrant performer taken far too soon.

Actress Tope Osoba had built a recognisable presence in both Yoruba-language and English-language films over the course of her career, endearing herself to audiences across Nigeria.

Her death was officially announced on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Her family subsequently confirmed that her burial would take place on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The circumstances surrounding her passing have since fuelled widespread online conversation, with fans and industry colleagues, including actor Yomi Fabiyi, calling for more clarity on what happened.

Watch the video from Tope Osoba's candlelight procession below:

Fans react to Tope Osoba's candlelight service

Social media users who came across video from the candlelight service responded with an outpouring of emotion.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@adewaebun reflected:

"How i wish she see Alot of people to talk to like this when she was alive... sometimes she feels like she needs someone to confide in, to talk to like her blood but most of people surrounded her fail her...hmmm may God almighty rest your soul.....hmmm am crying deeply right now"

@bbb_emporium wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace"

@arikeoguntade commented:

"Rest in peace champ"

@real_topman_official shared:

"This life just don't die without having fun and enjoying every moment this life is once oo just live right ❤️ boku oku gbe oo"

@damm_ieee wrote:

"I really wish people don't die. It really hurts seeing your loved ones dead. 😔 May her soul rest in peace"

@iam_bestwayfabrics added:

"Iku ni opin oun gbogbo💔💔 Rest well Temitope"

Entertainment industry members celebrate the life and legacy of late actress Tope Osoba at a candlelight service. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Tope Osoba's ex drags her husband

Legit.ng reported that a fresh controversy had emerged surrounding the late actress Tope Osoba’s marriage to clergyman Itunu after a content creator shared allegations made by her former husband during a lengthy livestream.

According to the ex-husband, the cleric allegedly collected his clothes and his mother’s name under the guise of conducting prayers. The claims have since sparked reactions online, with fans expressing shock and questioning the circumstances surrounding Tope Osoba’s marriage to the clergyman.

Source: Legit.ng