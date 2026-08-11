The DSS freed Mustapha Marwana, a Katsina-born carpenter detained over alleged links to the Ansaru terrorist group

An internal investigation cleared Marwana of any membership or financing of terrorist organisations before his release

Marwana's release is the latest in a series of DSS compensation cases involving wrongfully arrested Nigerians

The Department of State Services (DSS) has freed Mustapha Marwana, a carpenter from Katsina State who was held on suspicion of links to the Ansaru terrorist group, and awarded him N3 million as compensation after clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Marwana had been arrested in connection with the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State.

The DSS released Mustapha Marwana after an internal investigation cleared him of alleged terrorist links. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

A DSS source said his release followed a directive from Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi, after an investigation found no evidence tying him to the membership or funding of any terrorist organisation, TheCable reports.

Oriire Abduction Background

On May 15, armed men stormed three schools in Oriire LGA and seized 39 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal of one of the affected schools. One of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was killed by the abductors during the crisis.

The incident provoked widespread outrage and protests across social media, with many Nigerians demanding the immediate release of the victims. On July 10, the remaining hostages were freed.

In July, a federal high court in Abuja sentenced three men to life imprisonment over the attack. The convicts, Abdulrazak Umar (also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (also known as Yunusa bin Musa), and Shamsu Adamu Sani (also known as Abu Itisar), were found guilty on a 10-count charge covering terrorism, kidnapping, concealment, incitement, and illegal mining.

A Pattern of DSS Compensations

Marwana's case is not isolated. In June 2026, the DSS released Nura Idris, who had been wrongfully connected to Boko Haram insurgents.

After an internal review cleared him, DG Ajayi approved a N3 million compensation package to help him rebuild his life.

Before that, in November 2025, the agency released Kenneth Nwafor, who had been falsely accused of membership in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and awarded him N5 million.

A month earlier, in October 2025, an Abuja-based businesswoman, Chineze Ozoadibe, was freed after being wrongfully transferred to the DSS by a sister security agency over suspected illegal bunkering. She received N10 million as compensation.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng