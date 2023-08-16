Aso Rock, Abuja - An emerging report by The Punch has it that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), and Minister of Works, respectively.

Daily Trust reported that President Tinubu also appointed Festus Keyamo, as the aviation minister.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16, Vanguard report added.

Ganduje speaks on Wike’s alleged plan to defect from PDP to APC

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje's recent statement has further fuelled the alleged defection rumours of the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

This is as Ganduje boasted of the increasing fortunes of his party, saying discussions are on to get some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ganduje made this assertion on Wednesday, August 16, while giving an insight into the visit of minister-designate and former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to his residence on Tuesday, August 15.

When President Tinubu will swear in Wike, others as ministers revealed

President Bola Tinubu has been reportedly considering inaugurating his cabinet on Monday, August 21, barely three months after he took the oath of office and started his administration solo.

A source within the presidency disclosed the development, adding that President Tinubu may swear in former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State and 43 other ministers confirmed by the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng