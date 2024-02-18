The ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become one of the most dicey situations in Nigeria's political history

And a PDP crisis without mentioning the name of Nyesom Wike and his brawl with the party would be incomplete

PDP chieftain Segun Showumi in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng discussed the intricacies of Wike's situation

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The former Ogun state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has reacted to the brawl between the party and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Wike factionalised the party, forming his caucus known as the G-5 governors, which comprise Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state) all of which were governors in their respective state.

The former Ogun state PDP governorship candidate said the FCT minister was never the party's problem. Photo Credit: Segun Showumi/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

Antecedents of PDP crisis

Wike, who lost the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar and the vice presidential ticket to Ifeanyi Okowa, accused the party of not being fair and just in its selection of leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Rivers state governor contended with the formation that the presidential candidate, Atiku, was from the north (Adamawa state), and the party's chairman, Dr Iyorchai Ayu (Benue), was also from the same region.

A recent visit of the G-5 governors to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa. Photo Credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

Wike and his G-5 crew urged Ayu to step down as chairman for equity and fairness, or they would withdraw their support for Atiku.

The aftermath of the brawl led to Atiku's loss at the presidential polls, as all the G-5 governors worked against him.

Wike is still in the PDP but has since joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabinet under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who appointed him as the Minister of FCT.

Showunmi on Wike's situation

Meanwhile, Dr Showunmi, who is vying for the chairmanship seat of the PDP, told Legit.ng that Wike is on sabbatical in APC and his situation is a very unique one.

He said:

"Typically, when people are angry, they leave the party completely. Because he has not left like that. It's a new situation, it's a unique situation. And that's why it's called politics. Politics is not mathematics, So we see how that goes."

"The man is on sabbatical working in APC, and we just let him continue in that direction.

"Let us accept the status quo that Wike is on sabbatical, based on national assignment, that being the good national assignment in the APC."

Why Wike isn't PDP's problem - Showunmi

Dr Showunmi stated that Wike's dilemma was another opportunity for the party to design a new model to solve imminent crises like that of the FCT minister.

He also noted that trying to expel Wike from the party as some of the stalwarts proposed was unnecessary as he's not the party's problem.

The PDP chieftain said the party needs to remodel itself to one grounded with principles and ideologies that would not be obstructed based on the selfish interest of an individual.

He said:

“Wike’s case will give us another model of knowing how to deal with this problem in the future.

"But PDP cannot be held to a constant agreement; even if people try to expel him, it’s pretty unnecessary. It’s not going to do a good thing so that you’ll smile at yourself, but with no profound impact, it’s not at all. It won’t have a negative effect. So we can let Wike be.

"People who don’t accept that the political party is beyond one individual are the problem; it’s not Wike."

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Wike, APC, PDP governors in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu convened an urgent gathering with state governors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, February 15.

The meeting, which began around 11:30 am, saw the presence of Tinubu's close associate, Kashim Shettima, and the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The opposition governors have recently likened Nigeria's economic condition to Venezuela.

Source: Legit.ng