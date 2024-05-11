Four people have reportedly lost their lives in Zamfara state after battling with an unknown sickness

At the moment, the Zamfara state government confirmed that 177 people have been infected with the illness

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aisha Anka, confirmed the unfortunate development in a statement made available to journalists on Friday

A new report has it that an unknown illness has claimed the lives of at least four people and infected 177 others in Zamfara state.

Governor Dauda Lawal has confirmed strange deaths and recorded 177 cases as mysterious Illness sweeps five villages. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Speaking on behalf of the Zamfara state government, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aisha Anka, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday, May 10.

What to know about the disease that has affected 3 villages

The disease is characterised by abdominal distension, accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, enlarged liver, enlarged spleen, fever, and general body weakness, The Punch reported.

The commissioner further stated that has spread across three villages in the state, namely: the Maradun, Shinkafi, and Gusau local government areas.

She, however, noted that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed about the development and has commenced an emergency response phase to arrest the situation, Daily Nigerian reported.

She added that Children are at a higher risks but relevant information will be communicated to the public, noting the development is being monitored by the Ministry of Health.

"The illness is found in Maradun, Shinkafi and Gusau local government areas in the state.

“Children are mostly affected and the cases are associated with water consumption.

“So far, four deaths have been recorded, 177 cases were detected,” Anka said.

Panic as mysterious disease claims 45 lives in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 45 people, primarily women, children, and elderly individuals, have reportedly died in Gundutse village, Kano state, from a mysterious illness.

Residents have expressed growing alarm over the sudden surge in deaths in the past couple of weeks, initially attributing them to common illnesses.

The situation escalated when the community began burying an average of five people daily, prompting concerns about a more serious health crisis.

