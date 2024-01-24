A medical doctor at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, has explained how some armed men attacked workers at the hospital on Tuesday, January 23, following the death of a patient.

Sharing the video of the incident on his X page, k_f2d, and reposted by The Punch, the doctor disclosed that the armed men were led by an unnamed political thug. They demanded they wanted to see the doctors on duty on their arrival at the hospital.

Gunshots in Kogi hospital as hoodlums attack Photo Credit: Governor Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

In one of the videos, gunshots were heard in the background as some persons were seen struggling with guns.

The doctor narrated that he and his team were called to the A&E for a review of a new patient. He added that the men came in in kaftan through the gate and started demanding for the doctors on duty.

He said it was obvious that they lost a patient and had come for the doctor. He added that he was told that one of them was a politician.

His narration reads in part:

“I was looking at them, confused because I don’t even know the patient in question. The next thing I knew, the leader stoned his phones at me. We were just three doctors there. We stood up from there and went inside."

He concluded that they broke into the room where they were and they were firmly held. They were too confused to talk because the attackers were many. They finally managed to break away from the A&E and left for another ward.

Source: Legit.ng