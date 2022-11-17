The leader of the proscribed NURTW in Oyo state, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, has been charged to court for vandalizing Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates' billboards in the state

The transport union leader is facing 6-count charges bothering on the willful vandalization of billboards of APC candidates in Igbo-Ora and Ido area in Ibadan

Auxiliary is dragged to court by the state commissioner of police on behalf of the government

Ibadan, Oyo - Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, the leader of the proscribed national union of road transport workers (NURTW) in Oyo state, has been docked for vandalising campaign billboards of Bola Tinubu, The Nation reported.

Bola Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oyo state is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyo state NURTW chairman docked for destroying Tinubu's billboards Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, Auxiliary, 2023 election, PDP, Oyo state

Auxiliary is accused of destroying Tinubu and other APC campaign billboards in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The charge sheet indicated that Auxilliary is facing a 6-count charge bothering on the willful destruction of billboards of the APC candidates in the Igbo-Ora and Ido area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The transport union leader is being charged in court by the state's commissioner of police on behalf of the government.

Source: Legit.ng