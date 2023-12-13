Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, said it thoroughly reviewed the state of the party in Rivers state.

Legit.ng learnt that the review was conducted during the PDP’s 580th meeting, and it focused on the defection of 25 members of the Rivers state house of assembly. Recall the state legislators exited the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The political crisis in Rivers state continues. Photo credits: @abbalala3, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

'We'll sue Rivers defectors' - PDP

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the party asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to void the election of the concerned lawmakers and conduct fresh polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The PDP’s resolution reads:

“That the party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the commission of the vacancies in the Rivers state house of assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vacated their seats by their action.

“That the party officially demand that INEC should within the constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 state constituencies in Rivers state where vacancies now exist in the Rivers state house of assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the national legal adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh election into the 25 state constituencies in Rivers state in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“That the PDP will take every step necessary and available in a democracy to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of the 25 state constituencies in Rivers state are protected and not appropriated under any circumstance whatsoever.”

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng